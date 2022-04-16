Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez had started in each of the first seven games of the year, and he hit .310 with two homers, two triples, a double, six RBI and five runs. Although the 24-year-old has started against two southpaws early in the season, he'll take a seat Saturday while the Marlins exclusively start right-handed hitters against lefty Ranger Suarez. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat seventh.
