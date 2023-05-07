Wendle (ribs) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wendle has been on the shelf for the past month with an intercostal strain, but he's back on the active roster after an eight-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville. The 33-year-old opened the season as Miami's primary shortstop, but he went 0-for-8 prior to the injury and could be at risk of being supplanted by Jon Berti -- who is starting Sunday against the Cubs -- or Garrett Hampson.