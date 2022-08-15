Wendle went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
The 32-year-old extended his current hitting streak to six games with a leadoff single in the eighth inning, but even after Wendle got himself into scoring position with his eighth steal of the year, the rest of the Marlins' anemic lineup couldn't bring him home. Since returning from a hamstring injury at the beginning of July, Wendle has held down a starting job and seen consistent action in the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching despite slashing a mediocre .252/.284/.317 with zero homers, 13 RBI and only three runs scored in 37 games.