Wendle went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

It's the third multi-hit performance in the last four games for Wendle, but the double was his first extra-base hit since June 17. The 33-year-old is enjoying a big June, slashing .365/.385/.486 over 23 games, but it hasn't translated into much fantasy production -- on the season he has only one homer, three steals, eight RBI and 16 runs in 45 contests.