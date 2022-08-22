Wendle went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Wendle has stolen bases in consecutive games, and he's up to 10 thefts in 11 tries this year. It's just the second time he's reached 10 steals in a season -- his career high is 16 from the 2018 campaign with the Rays. The infielder has put up a .257/.299/.351 slash line, but he's added just two home runs with 24 RBI and 17 runs scored through 264 plate appearances. He should remain a fixture in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers.