Wendle (hamstring) is on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later this weekend, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

In addition to Wendle, Brian Anderson (back) is also likely to begin playing in rehab games in the days to come, but neither player should be expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for the Marlins' weekend series with the Mets. When both have been healthy this season, Wendle and Anderson have formed a platoon at third base, but it's unclear if manager Don Mattingly will stick with that arrangement once the two players are activated. Jon Berti has been a revelation as the Marlins' everyday third baseman thus far in June and has been a godsend for fantasy managers by hitting .300 while going 14-for-14 on stolen-base attempts through 18 games this month.