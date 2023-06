Wendle is not in the lineup against the Mariners on Tuesday to a left adductor/groin injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wendle will sit for a second straight game due to the injury with Jon Berti getting the start at shortstop. Marlins manager Skip Schumaker believes that Wendle would be available off the bench, so for now the veteran infielder should be considered day-to-day.