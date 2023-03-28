Cueto (arm) is tentatively scheduled to start the Marlins' fifth regular-season game next Monday against the Twins, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Cueto came down with some general arm soreness earlier this month, but he threw 61 pitches over 4.2 innings in a minor-league game last Friday and is set to take the mound again Wednesday in Jupiter. It's looking like the veteran right-hander will indeed be a normal-functioning member of the Miami rotation to begin the 2023 campaign.