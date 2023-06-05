Davis will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Royals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Davis will get his third straight start in center field after finishing the Marlins' weekend series with Oakland with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Though he appears to have supplanted Garrett Hampson as the Marlins' preferred option in center, both Davis and Hampson will likely see their opportunities dwindle when Jazz Chisholm (toe) likely returns from the injured list at some point this month.