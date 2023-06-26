Davis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

The 31-year-old outfielder connected on his second homer of the year in the third inning off Jose Oviedo, giving Eury Perez and the Miami bullpen all the run support they would need in an eventual 2-0 victory. Davis is slashing .236/.290/.364 through 20 games in June while holding down the starting role in center field, but he should soon get bumped to the bench -- or even off the roster entirely -- when Jazz Chisholm (toe) makes his return.