Groshans went 3-for-3 in Wednesday's 6-1 loss against the Phillies.
After going hitless in three at-bats in his career debut Tuesday, Groshans turned things around with a three-hit effort Wednesday. The rookie peppered his hits across the outfield, which is in line with his approach in Triple-A this season where he hit more balls the other way than he did to the pull side. The balanced approach likely contributed to his .301 average over his last 133 plate appearances in the minors and may make him a dark horse source of average down the stretch if he stays in the lineup.
