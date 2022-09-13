Groshans' contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville and he is starting Tuesday against the Phillies, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Groshans was traded from Toronto to Miami at the trade deadline for big-league relievers. He has a very strong track record of patience and an ability to make frequent contact in the minors, but Groshans has struggled to tap into his raw power in games. The No. 12 overall pick in 2018 hit .301/.398/.416 (123 wRC+) with two home runs and as many walks as strikeouts (19) in 31 games at Triple-A Jacksonville. Since the trade, he played 12 games at third base, 10 games at shortstop and nine games at second base, so he could play all over the infield over the final three weeks of the season.