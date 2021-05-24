site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Taking batting practice
RotoWire Staff
Brinson (finger) took batting practice Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brinson hit the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained left middle finger. He'll be eligible to return Thursday and seemingly has a chance to do so if he's able to hit without setbacks.
