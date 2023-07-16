Arraez went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

The dream of a .400 season could be starting to fade for the 26-year-old, as he was batting "only" .297 (11-for-37) through 10 games in July coming into Saturday, but Arraez's bat roared back to life in this one. It's the sixth time in 88 games this year he's collected four or more hits, and while his .386 batting average on the season remains extraordinary, it comes with only three homers, one steal, 40 runs and 43 RBI.