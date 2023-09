Arraez (ankle) remains out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Arraez had been set to miss Tuesday's contest before it was rained out and is not in there for the makeup game, either. He hasn't played since Sept. 23 because of a left ankle sprain and it's not clear whether he might have a shot to participate in Wednesday's nightcap. Jon Berti is at second base and batting fifth for the first game.