Arraez went 1-for-5 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.

He collected his first theft of the season on the back half of a double steal with Jazz Chisholm in the 10th inning, but the duo got stranded when Bryan De La Cruz and Avisail Garcia both struck out, setting the stage for a four-run top of the 11th by San Francisco. Arraez has gone just 4-for-17 since returning to the starting lineup from a minor finger injury, but he still sports a dazzling .438/.493/.578 slash line through 18 games on the season, albeit with a less impressive one homer, seven RBI and seven runs.