Arraez went 3-for-5 in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.

Miami got shut out by Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis bullpen, but Arraez did his best to jumpstart the offense from the leadoff spot. The 26-year-old has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, slashing .418/.465/.532 over that stretch as he keeps the dream of a .400 season alive.