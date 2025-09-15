Acosta was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Acosta was part of the slew of moves Monday by Miami, as the club activated Connor Norby (quadriceps), Graham Pauley (oblique) and Dane Myers (oblique) from the injured list and needed to make room on the active roster. Acosta hit .233 with one double, two RBI, one stolen base and four runs scored in 10 games during his latest stint in the big leagues.