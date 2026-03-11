The Marlins scratched Acosta from the lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros due to left oblique discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Acosta will likely be put through further testing as the Marlins look to determine the severity of his oblique issue, but even a mild strain at this point in spring training could be enough to remove the young infielder from contention for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old reached the majors for the first time in 2025, slashing .204/.295/.389 with three home runs and one stolen base across 61 plate appearances with Miami.