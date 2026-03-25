Marlins' Maximo Acosta: Sidelined with oblique strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins placed Acosta (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Acosta will be shelved for at least the first couple weeks of the season with a left oblique strain. He could be assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville rather than the major-league club once he's healthy and completes a rehab assignment.
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