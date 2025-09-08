Acosta will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Nationals.

Acosta will be included in the lineup for the fourth straight game and will occupy third base for the second consecutive contest after being recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday. With Connor Norby (quadriceps) recently joining Graham Pauley (oblique) on the shelf, Acosta looks like he'll get the chance to serve as the Marlins' primary third baseman until the team reclaims some health. Through his first 37 big-league plate appearances, Acosta is slashing .206/.270/.500 with three home runs, one double and four RBI.