Acosta (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Acosta landed on the injured list ahead of Opening Day due to a left oblique strain, but he now appears to be nearing a return. The 23-year-old infielder slashed .229/.318/.377 across 466 plate appearances with Jacksonville last season and will likely return to the minors once he's activated.