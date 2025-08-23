Acosta went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth as a late replacement for Otto Lopez (illness), Acosta took Yariel Rodriguez deep in the eighth inning. It was the second straight game with a homer for the 22-year-old infielder, with the two longs balls accounting for his only hits in 14 plate appearances over his first four MLB contests. Lopez isn't like to miss much more time, but Acosta is beginning to make a case for more playing time over the final weeks of the season.