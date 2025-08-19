Acosta went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

The one-time Rangers prospect showed plenty of nerves in his big-league debut, as he also committed an error at second base, but Acosta has done well just to get this far after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery in 2021 that derailed his development. The 22-year-old was hitting just .236 at Triple-A Jacksonville prior to his promotion, but 13 homers and 28 steals in 106 games highlights his fantasy potential should he ever earn a full-time role in the majors. For now, he'll offer the Marlins infield depth while Javier Sanoja covers third base in place of Graham Pauley (oblique) and Connor Norby (wrist).