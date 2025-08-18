The Marlins recalled Acosta from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Acosta will join the Marlins' 26-man active roster as a replacement for third baseman Graham Pauley (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though Pauley's absence creates an opening at the hot corner, Acosta won't necessarily be in the mix for steady playing time with Miami, as he's been used exclusively at the middle-infield positions throughout his minor-league career. Acosta batted just .236 with a 10.6 percent walk rate and 26.5 percent strikeout rate over 431 plate appearances for Jacksonville this season, but he showcased a fantasy-friendly skill set with 13 home runs and 28 steals (in 35 attempts).