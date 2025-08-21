Acosta went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals.

The 22-year-old infielder collected his first career MLB hit and home run, launching a 418-foot shot off Andre Pallante in the sixth inning that chased the right-hander from the contest. The milestone blast comes in his third major-league game. Acosta showed flashes of his upside in the minors, when he tallied 13 homers and 28 steals over 106 games in Jacksonville. While his role with Miami remains limited for now, his power-speed profile offers intriguing fantasy value if he earns consistent playing time.