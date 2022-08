Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With Rojas getting some maintenance for the afternoon game, Joey Wendle will shift over from third base to shortstop, opening up the hot corner for Jon Berti. Rojas has posted a lowly .488 OPS through 13 games in August and could see more frequent off days down the stretch while the 52-65 Marlins shift their focus to finding playing time for younger players.