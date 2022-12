Enright was selected by the Marlins during the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Enright split the 2022 campaign between Double-A and Triple-A with the Guardians and posted a 2.88 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 87:14 K:BB across 65.2 innings across the two levels. The 25-year-old is now set to receive a look in Miami's big-league bullpen.