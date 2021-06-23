Neidert (biceps) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Prior to landing on the injured list May 27 with right biceps inflammation, Neidert had been working in a starting role for a banged-up Miami pitching staff, but he likely won't have a rotation spot waiting for him once he completes his rehab assignment. Expect the Marlins to have Neidert make two or three appearances at Jacksonville before he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list.