Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Collects 12th save

Fairbanks recorded his 12th save of the season Wednesday in a 4-2 win over the Rangers, giving up one run on one hit. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The right-hander was taken deep by Joc Pederson for a second straight day, but Fairbanks otherwise cruised through the ninth inning on 13 pitches (10 strikes). Despite his success in save chances -- he's converted six straight and is 12-for-14 on the year -- Fairbanks has looked shaky in June, serving up three homers and getting scored upon in four of 10 appearances while compiling a 5.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over 9.2 innings.