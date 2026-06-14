Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Hangs on for ninth save

Fairbanks secured the save Sunday against the Pirates, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Although Fairbanks held on for the save Sunday, his grip on Miami's closer role appears to be tenuous at best. The hard-throwing right-hander has given up at least one run in eight of his last 19 appearances, but he has punched out multiple batters eight times during that span. For the year, Fairbanks has a 6.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB over 20 innings while converting nine of his 11 save chances.