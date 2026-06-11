Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Impressive in eighth save

Fairbanks earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Fairbanks was called upon to protect a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning and made quick work of Arizona, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches. It was one of the better outings in what has been an inconsistent campaign for the veteran reliever, and Thursday marked just the third time over his past 12 appearances that he didn't allow a hit or a walk. Fairbanks continues to serve as Miami's primary closer despite holding a 6.63 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 19 innings spanning 21 outings on the season. He's converted eight of 10 save chances and has a 27:11 K:BB.