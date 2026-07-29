Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Locks down 15th save

Fairbanks recorded his 15th save Wednesday against the Phillies, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Fairbanks entered the ninth with a two-run lead and retired the side in order on 13 pitches (10 strikes) to secure his 15th save of the season. The veteran closer has now converted saves in consecutive appearances and has recorded at least one strikeout in nine of his last 10 outings. Despite the swing-and-miss upside he's shown, Fairbanks has allowed eight runs (seven earned) across 9.1 innings during that 10-appearance stretch.