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Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Picks up 13th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fairbanks earned the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Mariners, allowing a hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

After giving up a one-out single to Josh Naylor, Fairbanks rebounded to strike out the final two batters in the ninth to log his 13th save in 15 chances this season. The 32-year-old Fairbanks has now turned in back-to-back scoreless appearances after giving up seven runs (six earned) over his previous four innings. Overall, Fairbanks sports a 6.75 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB through 28 innings this season.

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