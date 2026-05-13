The Marlins reinstated Fairbanks (hand) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Fairbanks wound up missing the minimum amount of time after the Marlins placed him on the IL on April 28 due to nerve irritation in his right hand. Though a similar issue caused him to miss about three weeks while he was a member of the Rays in 2024, Fairbanks was cleared to throw a bullpen session about a week after landing on the shelf and checked out fine after facing hitters in live batting practice over the weekend. The right-hander is expected to immediately step back in as the Marlins' preferred option to close games after he converted five of his first six chances prior to landing on the IL.