Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Secures save Friday

Fairbanks picked up the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets, issuing one walk with two strikeouts in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

It's been a rough start to the season for Miami's closer, as he entered Friday having allowed at least one run in three straight outings and at least three runs in three of nine appearances since the beginning of April. Fairbanks struck out the first two batters he faced in this one and closed it with a flyout from Bo Bichette. It was Fairbanks' sixth save of the season to go with an 8.25 ERA and 19:6 K:BB across 12 innings.