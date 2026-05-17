Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Takes second blown save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fairbanks (1-2) was charged with a blown save but earned the win Saturday against the Rays, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out two.
Joe Mack committed a throwing error while attempting to catch Cedric Mullins stealing second base, which resulted in Tampa Bay's game-tying run in the ninth frame going unearned on Fairbanks' ledger. The Marlins went on to rally in extra innings and get Fairbanks off the hook, but the hurler has certainly been shaky during his debut season with Miami. Through 10 frames as the club's primary closer, the hard-throwing right-hander has a 9.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB while converting five of his seven save chances.
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