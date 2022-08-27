Burdick went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.
The 25-year-old rookie staved off the loss temporarily by taking David Price deep in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game, but Los Angeles then erupted for five runs in the top of the 10th. The homer was the second of Burdick's brief MLB career so far, but through 20 games since his promotion he's slashing only .169/.260/.323 with a 35.6 percent strikeout rate.
