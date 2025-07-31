The Astros traded Gusto to the Marlins on Thursday in exchange for Jesus Sanchez, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After tossing six innings of one-run ball and picking up his seventh win of the season Wednesday, Gusto will now provide the Marlins' pitching staff with an arm capable of being used in the rotation and out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old righty owns a rather uninspiring 4.92 ERA on the season, however, so he'd likely work in the back end of the Marlins' rotation or as a low-leverage reliever.