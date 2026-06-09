Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Drawing another start

Gusto is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks in Miami.

After being recalled Triple-A Jacksonville last Tuesday, Gusto pitched two innings out of the bullpen later that day in a 7-3 win over the Nationals. The Marlins then tabbed Gusto to fill the open spot in their rotation Friday, but because he was pitching on just two days' rest, he served as more of an opener and made just a two-inning start in a 6-0 loss to the Rays. Tyler Phillips piggybacked Gusto in long relief in that game, but the Marlins could look to separate the two pitchers during this upcoming turn through the rotation. Gusto had been working as a more traditional starter at Triple-A prior to his call-up, turning in a 1.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB in 15 innings over his final three appearances for Jacksonville.