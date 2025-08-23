Gusto (7-6) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Gusto battled through six innings after giving up three runs in the first, but he managed just six whiffs on 90 pitches and allowed 11 hard-hit balls. It was also the first time in 16 starts this year that the 26-year-old failed to record a strikeout. He'll take a 5.05 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 95:31 K:BB across 98 innings as both a starter and reliever into a home matchup with Atlanta next week.