The Marlins placed Gusto on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Aug. 28, due to a right shoulder impingement.

The right-hander was tagged for nine runs during his last start versus Atlanta and will now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. Gusto won't have much time to get healthy before the end of the season, and he won't be guaranteed a rotation spot even if he does retake the mound for Miami this year.