Gusto (7-7) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins were routed 12-1 by Atlanta, coughing up nine runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and five walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

A leadoff homer by Jurickson Profar set the tone for the afternoon, as Atlanta went yard five times in total off Miami pitchers -- in fact, utility infielder Javier Sanoja was the only player to take the mound for the Marlins and not surrender a home run. Gusto saw his already bloated 6.00 ERA through two starts with his new club swell even further to 9.77, a mark that comes with a 1.66 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB through 15.2 innings. With Adam Mazur set to get a start Thursday, top prospect Robby Snelling knocking very loudly on the door at Triple-A, and Ryan Weathers (lat) about to begin a rehab assignment, Gusto's stint in the big-league rotation could end at any time. For the moment however, he's scheduled to make his next outing on the road early next week against the Nationals.