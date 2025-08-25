Gusto is listed as the Marlins' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against Atlanta in Miami.

Gusto got the call back to the big leagues Friday when a spot in the Miami rotation opened up, but the right-hander floundered in his start against the Blue Jays, covering six innings but allowing five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while failing to strike out a batter. Despite the poor showing, Gusto will receive another turn through the rotation, but he'll be a prime candidate to move to the bullpen or head back to Triple-A Jacksonville once Ryan Weathers (lat) is reinstated from the 60-day injured list at some point in September.