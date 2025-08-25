default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gusto is listed as the Marlins' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against Atlanta in Miami.

Gusto got the call back to the big leagues Friday when a spot in the Miami rotation opened up, but the right-hander floundered in his start against the Blue Jays, covering six innings but allowing five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while failing to strike out a batter. Despite the poor showing, Gusto will receive another turn through the rotation, but he'll be a prime candidate to move to the bullpen or head back to Triple-A Jacksonville once Ryan Weathers (lat) is reinstated from the 60-day injured list at some point in September.

More News