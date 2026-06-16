Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Knocked around in second loss

Gusto (0-2) took the loss Monday against the Phillies, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

Gusto struggled to contain the Philadelphia bats Monday, throwing a lone clean inning on the evening. The 27-year-old right-hander logged season worsts in hits, runs and walks allowed, but he did reach the 90-pitch marker for the first time this year. Gusto appears to be ready to handle a traditional starter's workload going forward, and he'll carry a bloated 7.24 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 13.2 innings into his next scheduled outing at home versus the Giants.