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Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Limited workload in return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gusto surrendered three runs on five hits over two innings of relief in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Called up from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day, Gusto tossed 40 pitches (28 strikes) in what wound up being a bullpen day for the Marlins. The right-hander had been stretched out at Triple-A, lasting five-plus innings in five of his last seven outings for Jacksonville, but his usage Tuesday -- Gusto was the third pitcher into the game after Lake Bachar and John King -- suggests the Marlins may not view him as a viable rotation option, either working behind an opener or as a traditional starter. Until they're willing to promote top prospect Karson Milbrandt, however, Miami's staff will be awfully thin while Eury Perez (hamstring) and Janson Junk (shin) are on the shelf.

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