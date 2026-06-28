Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Looks good in another short start

Gusto surrendered three hits and issued one walk while striking out four batters over 3.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Saturday.

Gusto continues to be held to a throttled workload -- over five starts, he's yet to complete more than 4.2 innings and has gone beyond 70 pitches just once. Though the right-hander was limited to 63 pitches Saturday, he pitched quite well, throwing 41 of those offerings for strikes and limiting the Cardinals to three singles, a hit-by-pitch and a walk. Gusto was rocked for five runs over 4.2 frames against Philadelphia on June 15, but he's rebounded nicely by giving up just one run across 7.2 innings while registering a 10:3 K:BB over his subsequent two starts. That should earn him continued turns in the rotation -- at least until Janson Junk (shin) is ready to return -- but Gusto's fantasy value will be limited until he's able to start pitching deeper into games.