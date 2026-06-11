Marlins' Ryan Gusto: No decision in win

Gusto pitched four innings in his start, allowing no runs three hits and one walk while striking out four in the win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

After working as a more traditional starter at Triple-A prior to his call-up last Tuesday, this was Gusto's longest outing in the majors so far. Gusto suffered his first loss last start, serving as an opener for two innings, he pitched very well in this start as he threw 45 of his 66 pitches for strikes. The rest of the Marlins pitching staff was able to complete the shut out versus Arizona.