Weathers was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

The Marlins listed Weathers as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Padres, and he will indeed toe the rubber as expected. Between the majors and minors Weathers has tossed at least 95 pitches in five straight outings, so his workload should not concern those considering including him in fantasy lineups.