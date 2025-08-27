Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to Atlanta, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander produced his third straight quality start and racked up 34 called or swinging strikes among his 104 pitches (72 total strikes), but Alcantara left the mound with the score tied 2-2 and watched the Marlins' bullpen implode in the ninth inning. Over those three outings he's regained his Cy Young form, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB through 20 innings. If he keeps delivering results like that through September, Miami might be able to get the kind of trade package for him over the winter that the team couldn't find at this year's deadline. Alcantara will look to stay focused in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend against the Mets.